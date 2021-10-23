The Lincoln Project To Come For Greg Abbott With New Ethics Complaint

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) got a Lincoln Project ad pulled from national television, and now the group will file an ethics complaint against the governor.

The Lincoln Project said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

In September, The Lincoln Project produced an ad critical of Governor Greg Abbott‘s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PAC purchased airtime through ESPN on the Longhorn Network during a UT-Austin football game. Moments before kickoff, the University informed The Lincoln Project that they would not run the commercial — claiming an undisclosed policy against running political advertisements.

In October, the very next month, the University granted access to Darryl K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium to extremist media outlet Breitbart for an exclusive interview with the Texas governor — an interview during which the Governor spread misinformation about vaccines and attacked public health officials for prescribing mandates.

The Lincoln Project has filed a Freedom of Information request with the University of Texas at Austin and Greg Abbott’s official office to determine if any communications were made between the school and those within the Governor’s office in regards to blocking the ad critical of the Governor. Additionally, The Lincoln Project will be filing a complaint with the Texas Ethics Commission against Abbott for misuse of official time and resources in furtherance of his re-election campaign.

Greg Abbott Abused The Power Of His Office

It appears that Greg Abbott abused his power as governor to keep an ad that was critical of him off the air across the United States. Abbott was able to get the ad buy killed by exerting the influence of his office over the University of Texas.

The Lincoln Project isn’t dropping the matter, and their complaint shows their willingness to weed out the corruption and Trump influence in the Republican Party.

In America right now, it is no longer about Republican versus Democrat, but it is now a battle between those who want to destroy and those trying to save democracy.