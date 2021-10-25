It Was An Inside Job: 12 House Republicans And Staffers Fingered As Coup Plotters

The extent to which a dozen House Republicans, including Reps. Boebert, Gosar, Cawthorn, and Taylor Greene were involved in the plotting of Trump’s coup is being revealed.

House Republicans Named In Trump Coup Plot

Rolling Stone talked to a 1/6 rally organizer and planner who each named names:

Along with Greene, the conspiratorial pro-Trump Republican from Georgia who took office earlier this year, the pair both say the members who participated in these conversations or had top staffers join in included Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” says the organizer.

The Plan Was To Keep Trump In Power Then Get Presidential Pardons

Gosar even floated the idea of blanket pardons for the coup participants. The scheme was that House Republicans and the Trump White House would overturn the election with a coup, and then Trump would pardon everybody who participated in the death of democracy.

The list of Republicans in Congress who have had their phone records pulled by the 1/6 Committee matches the list of House Republicans named by the rally planner and organizer.

That is not a coincidence.

House Republicans knew who the plotters were. House Democrats seem to have a very good idea who inside Congress was involved in this coup attempt, and now the 1/6 Committee is gathering evidence to prove that the House Republicans were involved.

The 1/6 coup plot was an inside job, which means that beyond Trump, the entire Republican Party is a threat to democracy.