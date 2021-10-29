NAACP Warns Professional Athletes That Texas Is Not Safe

The NAACP sent a letter to potential free agents in all professional sports leagues urging them not to sign with teams in Texas because the state is not safe for them.

The NAACP Tells Free Agent Minority Athletes That It Is Not Safe For Them In Texas

Read the full letter provided to PoliticusUSA by the NAACP:

The letter states in part:

Texas lawmakers have destroyed the state’s moral compass by passing these laws. In return, we are asking that you seek employment with sports teams located in states that will protect, honor and serve your families with integrity.

We are now pleading with you — if you are a free agent and are considering employment in Texas, look elsewhere. The Texas government will not protect your family. Demand that Texas owners invest in your rights and protect your investments. Texas is not safe for you, your spouse, or your children. Until the legislation is overturned, Texas isn’t safe for anyone.

Republicans Are Destroying Texas

In the face of changing demographics where more than 90% of the population growth in Texas is coming from minorities, white Republicans are implementing a series of laws to strip rights away from non-white males that look more like apartheid South Africa than a democracy.

Republicans are destroying Texas to try to keep their conservative white men in power. The Lone Star state is the template for what Republicans are trying to implement around the country.

It is not safe for any minority and their families in Texas right now. Professional athletes are lucky. They get courted when they reach free agency and are often paid large sums of money to choose where they would like to work.

The message from the NAACP to them is don’t pick Texas.