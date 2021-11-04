Trump Insurrectionist Who Said Her Whiteness Would Keep Her Out Of Jail Gets 2 Months In Prison

A federal judge didn’t agree with Jenna Ryan’s jail is not for blond white people defense as he sent her to prison for her role in the insurrection.
White Blond Insurrectionists Can Be Sent To Prison
Via: The Washington Post:
“For better or worse, you’ve become one of the faces of January 6,” U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper of D.C. told Jenna Ryan, 50. She gained national attention by defending her conduct at the Capitol in media interviews and on Twitter. Because of that notoriety, Cooper said, people would look to her sentence as evidence of “how our country responded to what happened.”
Jenna Ryan Is The Face Of Trump White Entitlement
Ryan set herself up to be made an example of by both being unrepentant for her actions, and so entitled that she believed that she would not be sent to prison as if the law is for other poorer non-white people, not her.
Jenna Ryan is the face of Trump entitlement, and just like other domestic terrorists, she deserves to be behind bars.
