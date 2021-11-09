Calls Grow For The FBI To Investigate Paul Gosar For Threatening The President

While the focus has rightly been on Rep. Gosar’s threat against AOC, Rep. Colin Allred suggested that Gosar should also be investigated for threatening President Biden.

Video:

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) thinks that the FBI and Secret Service should investigate Gosar for threats against the president, "I think when you make threats against the president of the United States, it should be looked into." pic.twitter.com/TLzU5HvBbU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 9, 2021

I think when you make threats against the president of the United States, it should be looked into. We’re in a period in which I was on the House floor when those folks try to break in so they could kill the Speaker of the House and the Vice President. That’s what happened that day.

And had they been successful, they would have tried to kill me and many of my colleagues. So we have to pull this back from the precipice of political violence entering our bloodstream and becoming a new normal for us because this happens around the world where parties don’t just have elections but go to war with one another. That can’t happen here. We don’t want to even have any kind of an idea that’s where we’re going to be going. So whatever needs to be done to have consequences. I think the Republican caucus should do it themselves, honestly. I don’t think they should require us on the Democratic side coming in to say this is not okay.

Rep. Allred is right. It should not be up to Democrats to clean up the Republican caucus because Kevin McCarthy refuses to do anything that could cost him a shot at being the next Speaker of the House.

The Secret Service and FBI should be investigating Rep. Gosar. The video he tweeted was no accident. A sitting member of Congress threatened a House colleague and the President Of The United States.

If the rule of law has really returned, Rep. Gosar must be investigated.