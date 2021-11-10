House Republican Threatened With Death For Voting For Infrastructure

Rep. Fred Upton (R-WI) voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and now he and his family are getting death threats.

Listen to the call:

The caller said, “I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f—— family dies,” and called him a traitor.

Rep. Upton Is Getting Death Threats For Voting For Roads, Bridges, Airports, and Broadband

Upton didn’t vote for Build Back Better. He voted to bring billions of dollars to his home state of Michigan to fix roads, bridges, schools, pipes, and the Internet.

Anyone who lives in Michigan or visits knows how badly the state vital infrastructure improvements.

Remove partisan politics from the equation, and it is clear that Rep. Upton did the right thing for his constituents. Voting for better roads and bridges for Michigan is not treason.

There Can Be No Bipartisanship When Republicans Punish Members Of Their Own Party For Working With Democrats

Bipartisanship is impossible when Republicans threaten members of their party with death for cooperating with Democrats. The problem isn’t that Democrats won’t work with Republicans, but that the Republican Party is so radicalized that they see taking a bipartisan vote as treason.

Republicans sound more like ISIS than the Party of Lincoln.