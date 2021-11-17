Matt Gaetz Wants To Hire Kyle Rittenhouse As His “Intern”

589 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that he wants to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as one of his interns, which might be possible if they are sent to the same prison.

Video of Gaetz:

Matt Gaetz wants to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern. pic.twitter.com/LvmXFFgt5v — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 18, 2021

Gaetz said on Newsmax, “He is not guilty. He deserves a not guilty verdict because, you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in different ways.”

By helping the country, Matt Gaetz could potentially mean procuring underage girls for sex trafficking.

Gaetz knows how to say inflammatory things that get him more attention. The reality is that the one thing that Gaetz and Rittenhouse may soon have in common is prison sentences.

Matt Gaetz has committed so many crimes that it is taking federal prosecutors some time to weed through all of the potential offenses to pick out the charges that are most likely to result in a conviction.

Gaetz may be able to get to work with Kyle Rittenhouse, but in prison, I don’t think he’ll be called an intern.

Gaetz and Rittenhouse have a better chance of working together in prison than in Congress.