Kevin McCarthy Loses It When Asked Why Only Speaking Out Against Trump Gets Punished

Rep. Kevin McCarthy couldn’t keep it together when he was asked why Republicans only get punished when they speak out against Trump?

Video of McCarthy:

Kevin McCarthy gets obviously upset and raises his voice when a reporter asks, "Why do Republicans not feel compelled to hold any kind of punishment for any of their members on any of these other things on which Democrats have been so upset about?" pic.twitter.com/HmA2IIYLw8 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 18, 2021

McCarthy was asked, “Why is it the only thing Republicans will punish one of their own members for in this congress is speaking out against Donald Trump? “

At first, he tried to play dumb, “I do not understand your question. “

The reporter tried again, “The only Republican member who has been in any way punished by the — is Liz Cheney — “

McCarthy started dancing, “Did she lose a committee? “

The reporter pressed on, “She lost her role in the Republican conference I know you were there.”

McCarthy played semantics, “She not get punished by that she lost an election. People go up for election all the time. No bases there.”

The follow-up question came, “Why do Republicans not feel compelled to hold any kind of punishment for any of their members on any of these other things on which Democrats have been so upset about?”

McCarthy started raising his voice, “Let’s talk about this. Democrats have been so upset about, were they upset when Maxine Waters told people — With all due respect, I will answer your question in the manner in which I have the right to.”

McCarthy first tried to pretend like he didn’t understand the question. After that failed, he tried to change the subject. When that didn’t work, he started arguing with the reporter.

The American people are catching on. The only punishable offense in the Republican Party is speaking out against Trump.

Kevin McCarthy is revealing himself to Trump’s puppet, and he doesn’t understand getting power at the knee of Donald Trump is the same as having no power at all.