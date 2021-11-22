The Right Melts Down Into Deranged Conspiracies After Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million To The Obama Foundation

The right is claiming that Bezos’s donation is part of a conspiracy that involves money laundering, the Post Office, and Jeffrey Epstein.

The AP reported:

For its part, the Obama Foundation said in a statement that the gift from Bezos is intended “to help expand the scope of programming that reaches emerging leaders” in the United States and around the world.

The donation, it said, was also given in honor of John Lewis, the congressman and civil rights icon who died last year. As part of the gift, the foundation said Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center, under construction in Chicago’s South Side, to be named after Lewis.

It is pretty obvious. Former President Obama has made it his mission to train future generations of leaders through his foundation.

If you are a right-winger, you think:

Ah “Foundation” another way the wealthy hide their money and avoid taxes. What exactly has the Obama foundation done with all the money is has received? What does the Clinton foundation do? Is Bezos funding the pedophilia ring and the Ghislane Maxwell defense fund? — TJMSIMTest (@TJMSIMTest) November 22, 2021

A flow chart to explain. Currently? Thing jeff bezos and “obama foundation” you know… a foundation worth 400+M and STILL doesnt have their building built. It’s all pedophilic dark money laundering. https://t.co/pPObm92JgN — Julius Chiguhr 🇺🇸🇮🇹🏛🟧⬛️ (@DrJuiced) November 22, 2021

Bezos will donate $100 million to Obama Foundation in honor of John Lewis – THIS IS WHAT'S CALLED CORRUPT #PayForPlay – Obama GAVE HIM OUR TAX DOLLARS FOR SHIPPING w/ @USPS TO MAKE BILLIONS-THEN HIS #KickBack to Obama! https://t.co/msNVWNYET4 via @JustTheNews — Im a Linda too (@ImaLindatoo) November 22, 2021

Let me see if I got this right. Obama gave USPS business to Amazon in exchange for a kickback that would be paid five years later, not to Obama, but to his foundation.

The same people who believe that Donald Trump never committed a crime and that the election was stolen in 2020 have all sorts of conspiracies about Bezos giving $100 million to Obama to help train future leaders.

The scary thing is that the votes of these far-right conspiracy theorists count just as much as everyone else’s.