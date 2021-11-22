Posted on by Jason Easley

The Right Melts Down Into Deranged Conspiracies After Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million To The Obama Foundation

The right is claiming that Bezos’s donation is part of a conspiracy that involves money laundering, the Post Office, and Jeffrey Epstein.

The AP reported:

For its part, the Obama Foundation said in a statement that the gift from Bezos is intended “to help expand the scope of programming that reaches emerging leaders” in the United States and around the world.

The donation, it said, was also given in honor of John Lewis, the congressman and civil rights icon who died last year. As part of the gift, the foundation said Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center, under construction in Chicago’s South Side, to be named after Lewis.

It is pretty obvious. Former President Obama has made it his mission to train future generations of leaders through his foundation.

If you are a right-winger, you think:

Let me see if I got this right. Obama gave USPS business to Amazon in exchange for a kickback that would be paid five years later, not to Obama, but to his foundation.

The same people who believe that Donald Trump never committed a crime and that the election was stolen in 2020 have all sorts of conspiracies about Bezos giving $100 million to Obama to help train future leaders.

The scary thing is that the votes of these far-right conspiracy theorists count just as much as everyone else’s.