Trump Is Running Scared As Mark Meadows To Cooperate With 1/6 Committee

The 1/6 Committee has announced that Mark Meadows has been cooperating with the Committee and will be deposed.

1/6 Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement, “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney. He has produced records to the Committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition. The Select Committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive. The Committee will continue to assess his degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition.”

The Power Of The 1/6 Committee To Refer Witnesses For Prosecution Cracked Mark Meadows

Mark Meadows is cooperating because he wants to have a career in politics still, and that will never happen if he goes to jail. The Committee has finally cracked the Trump wall of silence. It turns out that there are some high-level people around Donald Trump who don’t want to go to jail.

Meadows could lie to the Committee, but that would get him criminally prosecuted. How much Meadows will say to the Committee is the big question, but the fact that Trump’s former chief of staff is going to be questioned without being potentially dragged to jail first shows the power of the Committee and the threat of being locked up.