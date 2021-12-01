AOC Slams McCarthy’s “Ku Klux Klan Caucus” After Ilhan Omar Receives Death Threat

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), saying his “Ku Klux Klan caucus” is not being held accountable for their actions after Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) shared a racist voicemail containing a death threat following an anti-Muslim attack from Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“People truly don’t understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting [Omar],” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. “Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be Speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of woc [women of color] members of Congress.”

Omar has also called on the GOP to nip this “hateful rhetoric” in the bud.

“This kind of hateful rhetoric and actions cannot go without punishment. There has to be accountability,” Omar said. “If and when the Republican conference fails to do so, it is going to be our job to do that.”

Boebert also made anti-Muslim comments directed toward Omar, telling a crowd in September that Omar, who is a practicing Muslim and wears a hijab, was a terrorist.

“One of my I staffers, on his first day with me, got into an elevator in the Capitol. And in that elevator, we were joined by Ilhan Omar,” Boebert told the crowd at a Staten Island Conservative Party dinner.

“It was just us three in there and I looked over and I said, well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad,” Boebert said at the time. “She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good.”

Omar said that Boebert has refused to apologize.

“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments,” she said. “She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call.”