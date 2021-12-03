Disgusted And Furious Fauci Unloads On Fox And Lara Logan

Gone are the days when Dr. Anthony Fauci would smile at the camera and wave away any question about the criticism he was getting. Any reasonable viewer could tell that he truly didn’t care about media or public criticism, but was open to questions or criticism from colleagues and knew he had to answer to a boss somewhere.

But, then again, it had not gotten to the point where it seems acceptable to equate him to one of history’s biggest monsters, Nazi Josef Mengele. Out of respect to Mengele’s victims, this site will provide but one example of his horrors. He removed organs from people without anesthesia. It is disturbing to hear, but we must remember in the name of his victims.

The example also strengthens the outrageousness of equating Fauci and Mengele, as Fox’s Lara Logan has done and then defended. Though Fauci has had his fights with Rand Paul, this is the first time his outrage has carried over to the media. Something would be wrong if he wasn’t in a fury and Fauci wants Logan gone.

Video of Fauci on MSNBC:

Dr. Fauci said:

Forget about the fact that she was being totally slanderous to me and as usual, had no idea what she was talking about, saying that it’s as benign as flu. When did ever influenza kill 770,000 Americans?

So not only is she being slanderous and disrespectful to so many people who were killed in the concentration camps by Dr. Mengele, but she absolutely has no idea what she’s talking about. She’s completely incorrect in everything she says.

What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox Network, how they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action? I’m astounded by that.

Those of us that are charged with the duty to monitor Fox and its political coverage on a daily basis are not “astounded” because we see outrageous stuff on a daily basis – though this goes well beyond the usual. It is disappointing that they haven’t even taken her off the air or addressed the remarks. Fox is an abomination, but Logan is not Tucker. Fox is not making hundreds of millions off her. Fox has cut loose the sacrificial lambs before and could do the right thing here.

It is nearly certain that there are some executives and producers at Fox that want Logan fired. But it is also likely that the network fears even the appearance of supporting Dr. Fauci and cannot afford to make a move that they would prefer to make.

One thing cannot be argued. One would worry about any doctor that didn’t react with the appropriate outrage.