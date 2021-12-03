John Eastman Pleads The Fifth As Trump Coup Plotters Admit Criminality

John Eastman has notified the 1/6 Committee that he will plead the Fifth because he is afraid his answers will lead to a criminal investigation of him.

Eastman’s lawyer wrote to 1/6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson:

I am writing to you in response to the November 5 subpoena to my client John Eastman, requesting testimony and production of documents. Dr. Eastman hereby asserts his Fifth Amendment right not to be a witness against himself in response to your subpoena. As explained below, Dr. Eastman has faced suggestions from multiple sources that he should be criminally investigated for his service as an adviser to former President Trump.

Members of this very Committee have openly spoken of making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice and described the Committee in terms of determining guilt or innocence.’ Dr. Eastman has a more than reasonable fear that any statements he makes pursuant to this subpoena will be used in an attempt to mount a criminal investigation against him.

Eastman has gone from everything was legal and fine to I don’t want to be criminally investigated, so I am taking the Fifth.

The mechanics who engineered the coup plot, which is something that Donald Trump is not smart enough to do, are being exposed. Eastman, Clark, and the other planners knew that they were breaking the law.

They were willing to do so to keep Trump in power.

John Eastman can plead the Fifth, but he has outed himself as an enemy of democracy in the United States.