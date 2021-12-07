GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Trashes Marjorie Taylor Greene And Jim Jordan

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) ripped Reps. like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan for being performance artists while defending Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Video:

Wowie! Dan Crenshaw trashes ‘Freedom Caucus’ members Greene, Brooks, Gohmert, Gosar, Jordan, etc, as “performance artists” while defending Kinzinger. “We have grifters in our midst .. lie after lie after lie.” 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hoaGOcOx9s — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Calls Out House Republican Grifters

Rep. Crenshaw said:

‘ve been in Congress for three years now, and their two types of members of Congress. There’s performance artists, and there are legislators. The performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention. The ones who you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that our voters want to hear.

Let me tell you something. In the first two years of Trump’s presidency, when Republicans were in control when every single time were voting on Donald Trump’s agenda, who do think was at the top of that list, and who do you think was at the bottom? A lot of names you would recognize were at the bottom of that list. A lot of names you would recognize were at the top of that list. Number two, which will probably make you cringe a little bit, is Adam Kinzinger. He voted with Trump 99% of the time. He was number two. Do you know who was at the bottom? Everybody in the Freedom Caucus. All of them.

What you hear so often is not true. It’s not true. We have grifters in our midst….lie, after lie after lie, because they know something logically about the conservative heart. We’re worried about what they are going to do us. What they are going to infringe upon.

House Republicans Are Heading For A Civil War

It is incredibly rare to see a Fox News favorite like Dan Crenshaw call out the grifters in his own House Caucus. Freedom Caucus members like Gaetz, Greene, Boebert, Jordan, and others each raise millions of dollars.

Rep. Crenshaw was correct. Those members aren’t in the House to govern. They are in Congress to grandstand, be celebrities, and make money. It is impossible to name one serious piece of legislation that Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, or Jim Jordan has proposed because they don’t care about governing.

If Republicans win back the House, they are heading for a civil war, and Kevin McCarthy is too weak to stop them.