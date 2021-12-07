Just One Republican Voted To Keep The US From Defaulting

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was the only Republican in the House who voted to keep the U.S. from defaulting.

Kinzinger was the one lonely House Republican vote for economic sanity:

Only one Republican(Adam Kinzinger) votes to keep the US from defaulting pic.twitter.com/AgOlIDGvhh — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2021

House Democrats had a busy night as they not only increased the debt limit. Democrats also passed legislation to block Medicare sequester cuts from triggering and passed the NDAA.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Also tonight, House Democrats have taken strong action to safeguard the full faith and credit of the United States, which is written into the Constitution. Our leadership protects families, who would face a loss of millions of jobs and trillions in household wealth and drastic increases in interest for car loans, student debt, mortgages, credit card bills and other types of borrowing. And it protects the U.S. and global economies, by staving off a catastrophic drop in GDP, a devastating downgrade to America’s credit rating and a massive drop in the value of the dollar.

Our legislation also, proudly, provides a lifeline to American seniors and farmers by rolling over the PAYGO scorecard until 2023 to prevent sequester cuts to Medicare and critical supports for American farmers, and also extending key Medicare provisions.

Republicans Voted To Burn The Economy To The Ground

The vote was a reminder that Republicans are willing to trash the economy if it will help them to win the election in 2022. The domestic terrorism of the GOP gets most of the attention, but the fact that only Adam Kinzinger was willing to put the country first should tell every American that the Republican Party is willing to destroy America for electoral gain.