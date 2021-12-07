Watch A Reporter Call Out Marjorie Taylor Greene For Supporting Domestic Terrorists More Than The Capitol Police

At a press conference with fellow Reps. Matt Gaetz and Louie Gohmert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was pressed by reporters on why she shows more sympathy for domestic terrorists than Capitol Police.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Called Out

Video:

Reporter: I don’t remember you holding a press conference for the unusually cruel treatment of Capitol Police officers pic.twitter.com/rpfpchlXMe — Acyn (@Acyn) December 7, 2021

A reporter said that he didn’t recall Greene holding a press conference to decry the cruel treatment of the Capitol Police on 1/6.

The Georgia Congresswoman answered:

You may not remember a particular press conference about police officers, but I have made many public statements and cried out against all violence against police officers for the BL- yes, yes for the police officers, specifically for the Capitol Police here.

Congressman Gohmert sponsored a bill that I co-sponsored with him wanting to give, you know, medals of honor to award them for how they were treated during the January 6 riot, but also extend it to police officers all across the country. I am not going to separate them. I am very supportive of our police, and I have consistently denounced the violence here, so do not go down that route.

Greene, Gaetz, And Gohmert Aren’t Fooling Anybody

Greene, Gaetz, and Gohmert are part of the performance artist grifter caucus that Rep. Dan Crenshaw has denounced. It was nice to see Greene get called out for it and then show her true color by immediately trying to pivot the question to Black Lives Matter.

If you don’t remember any loud pronouncements from Greene denouncing the Capitol attack, it is because they don’t exist, and Greene has spent her time turning domestic terrorists into martyrs.

The 1/6 Committee is investigating Greene’s potential role in planning the attack, and it is nice to see the media not falling for her domestic terror worship.