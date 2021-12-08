Trump Caught Red Handed As The 1/6 Committee Has Metadata Linking White House To Coup

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the 1/6 Committee has metadata from the White House on the letter to Georgia election officials trying to get them to overturn the election.

Video:

The 1/6 Committee has metadata that apparently connects the White House to the letter sent to Georgia officials asking them to overturn the election. This is big because it potentially means that candidate Trump was using the presidency to overturn an election. pic.twitter.com/ZOm8hluctx — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 9, 2021

Rachel Maddow asked Schiff, “It appears from a discussion in the recent deposition that there was white house metadata on that letter to Georgia officials suggesting that the letter to those Georgia officials might have originated in the white house, that this might not be just a Jeff Clark problem, it might be a trump white house problem. Is that your understanding of that situation? Are those the implications of that metadata? Do we have this the right way around?



Schiff answered, “I think that you do on the basis of what the committee has disclosed about the questions we posed to Mr. Clark, that there was metadata indicating a White House role of some kind or communication through the White House of some kind. This is exactly why we need these witnesses to testify so we can understand what part of this plot to overturn the election was the White House involved in, what part was the president personally involved in, what expectation was there that the last-ditch effort might involve violence against the Capitol to delay or obstruct the certification of the elector results?”

If the data connects the White House to the coup, then it is proof that not only was Trump using his campaign to try to overturn the election, he was abusing the power of the presidency to try to overturn the election.

The ongoing criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia relates to an attempt by an elected official to use their office to interfere in the results of an election.

Trump using his office to try to overturn an election is a crime against the United States of America.

The 1/6 Committee appears to have a great deal more information that Trump and his allies are aware of, and they might be able to trace the coup straight back to the former president.