Fox Analyst Juan Williams Calls GOP “An Anti-America Party”

Fox analyst Juan Williams criticized the Republican Party, saying that their insistence on backing former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen and for dismissing and attempting to rewrite the narrative around the January 6 insurrection.

“Doesn’t it infuriate you to see so many Republicans make lying about the winner of the 2020 election a test of party loyalty?” he wrote in an op-ed for The Hill.

Those are people who value slogans more than the ability to govern the country,” he adds later. “That means ambitious GOP politicians are right to imitate Trump’s tactics of inciting outrage and demeaning anyone, including Republicans, who stand outside the cult. It also means that Republicans are indifferent to the corruption in the Trump White House that has been detailed in numerous books.”

Noting that President Joe Biden recently hosted the first-ever White House “Summit for Democracy,” Williams said that Biden had every right to include Republicans in the United States” on a list of threats against democracy, Williams said, “The time has come for every American, including the president, to stand up and act before it is too late.”

Williams’s comments came after former President Trump over the weekend appeared on Fox News personality Laura Ingraham’s show and claimed that the speech he gave ahead of the insurrection, in which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell” and overturn the election results, was “extremely calming” despite all evidence of the contrary.

“I have nothing to hide. I wasn’t involved with that and if you look at my words and what I said in the speech, they were extremely calming, actually,” Trump claimed, saying that he believes he has the right to assert executive privilege to avoid cooperating with the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the insurrection.