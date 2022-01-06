Lindsey Graham Throws A Fit And Accuses Biden Of “Politicizing” Trump Coup Attempt

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is throwing a fit and claiming that Biden politicized 1/6 by telling the truth about Trump’s coup.

Graham tweeted:

What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden. I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

Later Graham managed to falsely equate insurrectionists trying to overthrow the government with Black Lives Matter protesters:

I hold the same views of those who attacked the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon and committed other acts of violence throughout our nation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

Lindsey Graham Supports Trump’s Coup While Condemning 1/6 Violence

By claiming that the facts surrounding the 2020 election and the 1/6 attack are political, Lindsey Graham was voicing his support for Trump’s coup. Nowhere in his tweets does Lindsey Graham state that President Biden won the election.

Graham is angry at Biden for pointing out that the election was not stolen and that Donald Trump’s lies and incitement of the mob that he gathered at the Capitol were the reason for the 1/6 attack.

Sen. Graham supports Trump’s coup but just wants less violence and blood next time.

Republicans don’t want America to know the truth about 1/6, and any time they are confronted with it, they put their hands over their ears and react just like Lindsey Graham.