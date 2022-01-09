Staff Have Turned On Trump And Are Giving Evidence Against Him

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who serves on the 1/6 Committee, said that members of Trump’s staff have come forward and are giving evidence.

Trump Associates Inside And Outside The White House Are Giving Evidence Against Him

Video:

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president’s former press secretary, former President Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, went before your committee this week. You said she opened up lines of inquiry that hadn’t occurred to you. Like what?

RASKIN: Well, she had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it.

Look, there are — the amazing thing about what’s takes place, George, is that the overwhelming majority of people, both within the Trump administration and outside, are stepping forward to give the evidence that they’ve got. And, of course, that’s their legal duty when Congress comes calling, but it’s also a kind of civic duty and honor to do that.

And, overwhelmingly, people participated. It’s only a problem the closer you get to Donald Trump and you have a handful of people who think they’re above the law like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, once he was intimidated by Donald Trump.

But in general, we’re getting terrific participation, and we’re really connecting all of the dots.

The Reasons Why Trump’s Staff Are Turning On Him

The former Trump staffers and associates all have different reasons for turning on him, but they fall into a few general categories. There are former staffers like Stephanie Grisham who are repulsed by what Trump has done and are committed to stopping him in 2024.

The second group is those who are scared of the effectiveness of the 1/6 Committee. There are a lot of former Trump staffers and associates who do not have the financial resources to fight a congressional investigation that has shown a willingness to make criminal referrals.

Trump staffers are turning on him and providing evidence to the committee, so the failed former president who demanded total loyalty is getting none from many of those around him.