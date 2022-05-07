Justice Amy Coney Barrett Wants To Overturn Roe To Create A “Domestic Supply Of Infants” For Adoption

Buried in the Alito Roe draft opinion is the idea that Roe needs to be overturned to create a domestic supply of infants for adoption.

Via: page 34 of the Alito draft:

This is some Handmaid’s Tale stuff that not long ago would have been attributed to the mind of Margaret Atwood and a few extremist Republican politicians.

There are now five people on the Supreme Court who are willing to use the need for a domestic supply of adoptable infants as a rationale to take away rights from every woman in America.

The problem with creating “a domestic supply of adoptable infants” is that the term itself suggests white American babies. However, the woman who will be disproportionately impacted. In states where abortion is already restricted, most of the women who get abortions are minorities.

The overturning of Roe could lead to the foster care system being overwhelmed with babies, and foster care isn’t a great place to care for and raise a child.

If conservatives cared about human rights, the rights of women, and the rights of children, they would abandon this ideological jihad that is the exact opposite of respecting personal liberties and caring for children.

Overturning Roe will be a disaster for the nation, and the Supreme Court will be responsible for the damage caused to women and children.