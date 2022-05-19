These 9 House Republicans Voted To Deny Formula To Poor Babies

240 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

There were nine House Republicans who voted to deny babies in lower-income households baby formula.

The nine House Republicans should come as no surprise:

Why would anyone vote against a bill to ensure families can buy Baby formula? Here’s the list of 9 members of Congress (all Republicans)who voted NO: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Matt Gaetz

Louie Gohmert

Lauren Boebert

Paul Gosar

Thomas Massie

Andy Biggs

Clay Higgins

Chip Roy. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2022

The legislation ensures access to more baby formula to the Women Infants and Children program, also known as WIC. Speaker Pelosi noted before the vote that half of the baby formula sold in the United States is purchased through the WIC program, so a great way to ease the shortage would be to make more funding and formula available through WIC.

The nine House Republicans who voted against formula for lower-income babies are also supporters of the coup to overturn the 2020 election and have been supportive of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Republicans claim that Trumpism is freedom, but it is actually an ideology that justifies starving babies. MAGA supports baby-killing through starvation, which is no different from Stalinist Russia or Mao’s China.

Authoritarians starve their people, and the nine House Republicans who voted against baby formula for lower-income babies demonstrated what authoritarian ideology looks like in the United States.