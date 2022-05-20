Damning Coup Evidence As Ginni Thomas Tried To Overturn Arizona Results

Ginni Thomas pressured Arizona lawmakers to overturn the election results and appoint a slate of fake Trump electors.

Via: The Washington Post:

The emails, sent by Ginni Thomas to a pair of lawmakers on Nov. 9, 2020 , argued that legislators needed to intervene because the vote had been marred by fraud. Though she did not mention either candidate by name, the context was clear.

Just days after media organizations called the race for Biden in Arizona and nationwide, Thomas urged the lawmakers to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” She told the lawmakers the responsibility to choose electors was “yours and yours alone” and said they have “power to fight back against fraud.”

Ginni Thomas Was A Coup Participant

Ginni Thomas was more than a supporter of Trump’s coup, more than advocate for Trump’s coup. Ginni Thomas was actively working to overthrow the government and invalidate a democratic election.

The evidence is in writing. Ginni Thomas should be investigated for her role in the coup. The Thomas power couple has gone beyond corruption. They are a part of the authoritarian attack on democracy from within, and Ginni Thomas should not be immune from investigation because her husband is a Supreme Court justice..