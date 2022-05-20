Watch: Trump Endorsee Agrees She Would Ban All Birth Control as ‘Against God’s Moral Order’

Jacky Eubanks is a Trump-endorsed candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives, and she has some thoughts she’d like to share on how she views the government’s role in your personal private life. You will abide by her deeply held religious convictions because the United States exists to promote deeply held Christian beliefs, one of which is that birth control is morally wrong and thus should be illegal. It is against God’s moral order, in her opinion:

Trump-endorsed state rep. candidate Jacky Eubanks says that if it came to a vote in the MI legislature, she would vote to make birth control illegal. “Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage…and open to life. Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/HgD5n3aTHB — Left of Center MI (@leftofcentermi) May 19, 2022

Yes, for those who couldn’t listen to the audio, Eubanks – while noting that all classic Western Liberalism is founded upon Christian values (She leaves out the usual “Judeo” and that is not to be overlooked right now), says that the government should enforce God’s moral order by making contraception illegal. And, yes – she means her moral order and her God, despite the fact it works just as well under Muslim Sharia law. Eubanks states:

Would that ever come to a vote in the Michigan state legislature, and if it should, I would have to side with it should not be legal.

I think that people that birth control is better… because, ‘Oh then you won’t get pregnant and you won’t need to have an abortion.’ But I think it gives people the false sense of security that they can have consequence-free sex. And that’s not true! Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage… and open to life. Absolutely.

Now, most Americans might wave their hand and think that abortion is one thing, but birth control is completely different. That is true from the perspective of the Michigan Legislature and the fact that they likely never would pass such a law. Most Americans might think, “Plus, that’s entirely unconstitutional,” which is also true under Griswold v. Connecticut. But Griswold is based upon the exact same constitutional principle as Roe, which is that there are some issues that are so fundamentally private that there is no such thing as “due process” when it comes to making birth control illegal. Once Roe goes, if it does, Alito can say what he wants about Roe being “different” in that it involves “another life,” as these people just said, they don’t see it as different.

It would be interesting to envision this woman being forced to spend twelve hours around Trump, unguarded, and see if they share any similar values. But we know they both deeply believe in fascism, that’s where their views begin and end, it’s more than enough.