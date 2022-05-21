MAGA Bill Maher Claims Kids Are Coming Out As Trans Because It Is Trendy

Bill Maher continued his movement into full culture war MAGA by accusing kids who come out as trans as doing it to be trendy.

Bill Maher Thinks Trans Kids Coming Out Is Trendy

Video:

Maher said on his HBO show Real Time:

This is a phenomenon we need to take into account when we look at this issue. Yes, part of the rise in LGBT numbers is from people feeling free enough to tell it to a pollster and that’s all to the good, but some of it is — it’s trendy.

If you attend a small dinner party of typically very liberal, upper-income Angelenos, it is not uncommon to hear parents who each have a trans kid having a conversation about that. What are the odds of that happening in Youngstown, Ohio? If this spike in trans children is all natural, why is it regional? Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them… If we can’t admit that in certain enclaves there was some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight, then this is not a serious, science-based discussion. It’s a blow being struck in the culture wars using children as cannon fodder.

Bill Maher’s Comments Are Damaging To Trans People

Someone better tell Bill Maher that there are trans kids and adults in some of the smallest towns in America, and these individuals face enough challenges just trying to be themselves without MAGA Maher coming at them with yet another rant against change.

Bill Maher has become that old white guy for whom everything was better way back when. Not coincidentally, way back when was also the time when white guys like Bill Maher had all of the power and could do whatever they pleased with no consequences.

People Tried To Warn The Left About Bill Maher For Years

There are people who have tried to warn the left about Bill Maher for years. Women and Muslims are two groups who saw through Maher and warned about his toxicity.

Maher Has Aged Into Fox News

Mostly though, Bill Maher has always been an opportunist. Maher goes wherever he thinks he can find an audience. MAGA was a logical endpoint for his career. Maher is getting old, and his rants sound more and more like Fox News each week.

Read a review of Bill Maher’s latest stand-up special from a younger viewer to understand how out of touch and into Fox News land Maher has drifted.

Maher was a lot of fun for the left when he was bashing Republicans. Many of us, including myself, turned a blind eye to his toxicity, and for that, we owe those around us an apology, but understand that Maher calling trans kids a trend is not a gimmick. Bill Maher is being who he is with all of his ugliness on display.