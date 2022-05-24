An Emotional Biden Takes On The Gun Lobby After 18 Kids Die In Texas School Shooting

President Biden said that he was sick of the killing and called out the gun lobby after 18 children were killed in a Texas school shooting.

Video of President Biden:

President Biden Talks About The Uvalde, Texas School Shooting

President Biden said:

As a nation, we have to ask, when in god’s name are we going When in god’s name are we going to do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? 3448 days and 10 years since I stood up at the high school in Connecticut, grade school in Connecticut were another massacre of 26 people including 20 1st graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gun on school grounds. Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida and Texas and Michigan, and the list goes on and on, and the list grows. And when you include mass shootings in places like movie theaters and grocery stores and as we saw 10 days ago a I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.

I spent my career as a senator and vice president working to We can’t prevent every tragedy, but they know they work and have a positive impact. When we passed the assault weapons ban, the mass shootings went down and when the law expired, mass shootings tripled.

The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and get two assault weapons is just wrong. What in gods name do you need that for unless you are going to kill someone? And they are running through with kevlar vests on for god’s sake. It is sick. The gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marking them to make them the most and largest profit and for god sake we have to encourage you to stand up to the industry. Most Americans support common sense gun laws.

I did just get off of a trip from Asia, meeting with Asian leaders. I learned this while it was on the aircraft. What struck me on that 17-hour flight, what struck me was these kinds of mass shootings really happen anywhere else in the world. Why? They have mental health problems they have domestic disputes and other countries. They have people who are lost, but these kinds of mass shootings never happen with the kind of frequency that happen in America. Why?

Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in god’s name is our backbone? Where is the courage to stand up to the lobbyists? It is time to turn this pain into action. For every parent and for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country. It is time for those who have delayed or blocked the common-sense gun laws, we will let you know that we will not forget.

The American people know what needs to be done. Part of Biden’s frustration is that he can’t do what needs to be done on his own. He needs Congress, specifically the Senate.

If there was ever an issue that was crying out for a filibuster carve-out, it is. gun legislation. How many kids are we going to allow Republicans to kill in the name of the Second Amendment?

President Biden deserves praise for not falling into the now is not the time for politics trap.

If not now, when is a good time to talk about the Republican enabling of mass shooters that kill small children?

Biden was correct. The Senate needs to find its backbone and pass common-sense gun laws.