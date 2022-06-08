Under Pressure from DOJ Ron DeSantis’s Spokesperson Registers as Foreign Agent for Putin-Friendly Georgia

Strange that not only do many of the most serious MAGAs have ties to foreign countries but that the foreign ties all seem to lead to Russia or countries within Russia’s sphere of influence.

The latest explosive revelation comes from Ron DeSantis’s spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, who scrambled to register as a foreign agent for the former Soviet satellite nation of Georgia (A country whose government remains under Putin’s influence) for work done between 2018 to 2020. The registration came only after pressure from DOJ. Given how much DOJ has “let go” so far from the MAGA movement, reading the Washington Post’s rundown raises eyebrows:

The spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, made the disclosure following contact from the Justice Department, according to her attorney, Michael Sherwin. She began her work in 2018 as a volunteer in the post-Soviet country, Sherwin said, and was ultimately paid $25,000 over the course of two years.

“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” Sherwin said.

In news that may or may not be related, Florida’s state pension fund remains vested in Russian companies despite immense pressure to remove money that ultimately supports Putin’s war. In the only “Statement” put out by DeSantis’s office on the divestment issue, one dating back to March 11th, a statement that one presumes at least passed through Pushaw’s hands as spokesperson, Newsweek noted that the statement:

Took aim at President Joe Biden for engaging with the oil-rich country of Venezuela, whose left-wing government has come under fire for human rights abuses. The statement included a quote from a restaurant owner criticizing Biden for targeting Russia financially while seeking oil from Venezuela.

Puzzling. All things mega-MAGA seem aberrantly Putin-sympathetic in comparison to what one thinks of as “non-Trump-loyal” Republicans.

Last, like all too many good MAGAs, Pushaw is a highly controversial presence online for possible ties to Neo-Nazi and seemingly sympathetic to white nationalists:

While in Georgia, Pushaw participated in an anti-BLM disinformation and smear campaign while collaborating with ultra-right and Nazi skinhead organizers. All documented here:https://t.co/V8YPdgy3Tm pic.twitter.com/I18yCgkHcb — Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) June 8, 2022

Neo-nazis, carrying banners with links to their neo-Nazi website, rallied in Orlando this weekend. Many Floridians wondered where Gov. Ron DeSantis was to condemn it. This was the response from the governor's spokeswoman. pic.twitter.com/N7xJJKw3bT — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 31, 2022

Again, because it likely cannot be emphasized enough, Pushaw’s work for “Georgia” (a Putin-allied country) came only after she found herself pressed by the Department of Justice. Very puzzling that DeSantis managed to find this particular woman as a spokesperson.