Lauren Boebert Spells America Wrong While Ranting About The 2nd Amendment

Rep. Lauren Boebert ranted against the Senate gun control bill while spelling America wrong.

Boebert tweeted:

The Senate has a compromise on gun control. We don't compromise on the Constitution. We don't compromise on our Second Amendment. If you vote for gun control, you are not on the side of Ameirca. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 17, 2022

Boebert was trying to argue that the Constitution is absolute when there have been lots of changes to the Constitution. For example, slavery is illegal, and Lauren Boebert can vote and hold elective office. If we didn’t compromise/change the Constitution, Boebert would not be where she is today.

The Second Amendment has also been subject to judicial interpretation and is not absolute. The courts have ruled that the Second Amendment is not an absolute right.

In the House, the votes of a Constitutional scholar and expert like Jamie Raskin and a person who can spell America like Lauren Boebert are equal.

Rep. Boebert has no idea what she is talking about, but if Republicans win back the House majority, she will have more power in the legislative body than Rep. Raskin.

Boebert warned that anyone who votes for gun control isn’t on the side of Ameirca, which is fine considering that the vast majority of Americans want stronger gun control laws.