Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Scott Perry Now Exposed as Possible Co-Conspirators

The devastating testimony provided by acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen and DOJ’s acting deputy attorney general General Richard Donoghue outlined the massive pressure Trump put upon the DOJ without regard to the fact that neither DOJ nor any court found any evidence of fraud. Additionally, the two highlighted how Trump turned to DOJ into his personal law firm representing him with respect to what Trump called a fraudulent election. But a bombshell was dropped when Adam Kinzinger noted that the Committee had evidence that Marjorie Taylor Greene (Who was not yet a sworn member of Congress at the time) and Rep. Scott Perry attended a meeting at the White House on December 22nd, at which Trump and his allies discussed strategy, despite Trump knowing that there was no evidence of fraud.

It was at the December 22nd meeting that Scott Perry introduced Trump to Jeffery Clark, the head of DOJ’s Environmental Division, a branch of DOJ that had no jurisdiction over election fraud or criminal investigations (Outside environmental damage). Perry’s introduction led Trump to consider firing Rosen and replacing him with Jeffery Clark who, presumably, would act as a Trump ally and sign the letter finding fraud.

"On December 21, some Republican members of Congress met with President Trump in the White House to talk about overturning the 2020 election." Marjorie Taylor Greene and Scott Perry were among them. Perry then helped introduce Jeffrey Clark to Trump. pic.twitter.com/TcdnifPzVJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2022

The fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Scott Perry (A Representative from Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district) attended a meeting at which Trump and his team discussed the “problems” with Jeffery Rosen (specifically that he would not go along with finding fraud) exposes both Taylor-Greene and Scott Perry to criminal liability. The purpose of the meeting was to find a means to get around the fact that DOJ would not declare the election fraudulent. At that point, the meeting could easily become what a prosecutor could allege to be a conspiracy to commit fraud and-or sedition.