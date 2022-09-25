Chuck Todd Betrays America By Hosting 1/6 Denier On Meet The Press

Facebook

Meet The Press host Chuck Todd gave Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) a platform on network television to claim that the Constitution worked on 1/6.

Video:

"The Constitution worked on January 6" — Nancy Mace on why she voted against an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act pic.twitter.com/FFk3uYCrWq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2022

Transcript via Meet The Press:

CHUCK TODD:

Let me start with the Electoral Count Act. Just nine House Republicans voted for it. You’re somebody who is very concerned about what happened on January 6th. I’ll be honest with you, I’m surprised you didn’t vote for it. Why?

REP. NANCY MACE:

Well, as you know, Chuck, I was very outspoken about January 6th and the days and weeks leading up to it and thereafter for months on end. But when you look at what actually happened, the Constitution worked on January 6th. The vice president was not able to, was not allowed constitutionally to overturn the results of the Electoral College. And so for that reason, I voted against the bill. But there is a Senate bill that’s similar but not identical, but in the House version, there were some other issues I think Republicans had heartburn over. One being extending voting days by five days in the case of an emergency. I think there’s some question about whether the federal government can come in and tell states how to operate when, generally speaking, the Constitution provides for states dictating how their election laws are carried out. And so making sure that we protect the rights of states to make those decisions, constitutionally or via state statute, is also an important protection to make. But the Senate version does not have that in there.

Chuck Todd has had Nancy Mace on Meet The Press three times since July 28, 2022.

The Constitution was only able to function because Mike Pence decided to do the right thing. Rep. Mace was suggesting that the country doesn’t need to close the door on a potential Trump coup in 2024. She also made no mention of the attempted coup by Trump. Mace was suggesting that the country should get used to losing presidential candidates attempting to overthrow the government, and Chuck Todd continues to give her airtime with no pushback to make that argument.

Mace plays the game that corporate media adores. She sounds like a moderate and talks about working with Democrats while refusing to acknowledge that an attempted coup is a problem that needs to be addressed.

It is not just Chuck Todd, but all corporate journalists are enabling fascism by giving these people airtime and refusing to push back.

Meet The Press’s ratings are in the dumpster and Chuck Todd may soon be kicked to the curb, and a big part of the problem is the corporate media’s refusal to see the attack on democracy as anything more than politics as usual.