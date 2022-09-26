Donald Trump Jr. Caught In Coup Conspiracy With Roger Stone

Facebook

Phone records reveal that Roger Stone was the go-between from the insurrectionists to Republicans like Donald Trump Jr.

The Guardian reported on Denver Riggleman’s book:

The select committee was able to construct a detailed map of Stone’s contacts after obtaining the call detail records of Kristin Davis, also known as the Manhattan Madam, who was with Stone at the Willard hotel in Washington DC on the day before and the day of the Capitol attack.

And after investigators identified Stone’s number, the book says, they compiled an intriguing map: Stone called Tarrio both before and after January 6, and he called the former Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes nine days after the riot. Both have since been charged with seditious conspiracy.

The number for Stone also connected to a number of prominent Republicans that the January 6 committee believes played different roles in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including the Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, and Arthur Schwartz, an aide to Donald Trump Jr, Trump’s eldest son.

Roger Stone was Trump’s middle-man during the 2016 election between Julian Assange and the Trump campaign, so Trump being a person of no new tricks, appears to have used Stone again to try to help him overturn the election.

Stone is involved up to his eyeballs in 1/6 and part of the next 1/6 Committee hearing will reportedly reveal new details about his involvement in the Capitol attack and the plot to overturn the election.

Donald Trump Jr’s name has been floating around the edges of the conspiracy, but as the threads are pulled together, it appears that Trump’s family was involved in the plot to overthrow the government and keep Donald Trump in power after losing the 2020 election.