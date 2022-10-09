Sen. Tommy Tuberville Suggests All Black People Are Criminals

Facebook

There were a lot of terrifying moments at yesterday’s rally in Minden Nevada. But this below is one of the worst. As you watch, remember that Tuberville was a college football coach in the SEC, and paid millions a year off the backs of black kids playing for tuition and food money.

Tuberville: They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit! pic.twitter.com/W3mOP5vte7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2022

And the reaction this morning from the invaluable AL.com:

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Saturday said Democrats are in favor of “reparations” because they are “pro-crime.” Tuberville, R-Ala., made the comments while at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Nevada.

“They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that,” Tuberville said as the crowd cheered behind him. “Bullsh*t!” he added.

Clearly, Tuberville got a few issues mixed up here. It is likely that he was thinking about the pardons, and yet the word “they” came up with respect to the pardons, and “they” want reparations. It is 50-50 as to whether Tuberville actually doesn’t understand the difference (He is not an intellectual, to put it with extreme understatement), or whether Tuberville scripted that very line as a wink with just enough deniability.

His office doesn’t want to talk about it, at least not yet:

“‘They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that,’ Tuberville said as the crowd cheered behind him. ‘Bullshit!’ he added.” I reached out to Tuberville’s office for comment — none so far. #alpolitics ⁦@aldotcom⁩ https://t.co/CXwYuaO6zt — Sarah Swetlik (@sarahgswetlik) October 9, 2022

It will be worth watching whether someone in his office attempts to clean the statement up on Monday or whether it’s just “No comment” from here on out, serving its purpose however taken. It is not like MAGA voters are going to suddenly reverse their position based on racism. It’s one of the main draws to the MAGA cult.

Oh, and “Bullsh*t!”?? They continue to destroy norms, and it’s important to watch it and note it happening in real time. The destruction of the “old rules,” no matter how “insignificant” it might seem, is a fundamental element of the transition into autocracy, which is the ultimate MAGA goal and why Liz Cheney, a Cheney, is no longer considered a Republican. Rules, norms, expectations, and enlightenment all strengthen the democratic structure of the nation, and they want that structure torn down for a very specific reason.

Open racism, a Senator yelling “Bullsh*t!” about black people, a rally in which Democrats were accused of all kinds of sick and twisted things, it’s almost scripted.