Sarah Palin Is Finished As Rep. Mary Peltola Beats Her Again For US House Seat

Alaska has once again rejected Sarah Palin, as Rep. Mary Peltola defeated the former governor for a second time.

CNN reported, “Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, will once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin’s bid for a political comeback. CNN projected Wednesday that Peltola will win the race for Alaska’s at-large House seat after the state’s ranked choice voting tabulation, defeating Palin and Republican Nick Begich III.”

Palin can now return to Arizona or wherever she is residing these days and stop pretending to live in Alaska. The moment passed Sarah Palin by sometime around 2012, but for the last decade, she has kicked around on the political D-list constantly threatening to run for office. In 2022, after seeing her fame sink to a new low, Palin mounted a comeback and ran in the Alaska US House special election. The result was two defeats to Rep. Peltola.

DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney congratulated Peltola in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Once again, Congresswoman Mary Peltola has made history and sailed to re-election to represent Alaska at-large. The great residents of Alaska are eager for more of Congresswoman Peltola’s proven leadership on the issues that matter most – from fish, to family to freedom. I offer a warm congratulations on her second victory this year. Alaskans deserve Congresswoman Peltola’s continued representation in Washington.”

Mary Peltola’s promising and historic political career is just getting started, but for Sarah Palin, the defeat looks like the political end of the line as she has gone from failed governor to failed vice presidential candidate, to failed reality TV star to failed House candidate.

Our long national Sarah Palin nightmare may finally have come to an end.