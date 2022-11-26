Club Q Shooting Hero’s Conversation With Biden Shows The Difference A Decent President Can Make

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Richard Fierro, one of the heroes of the Club Q shooting, mentioned his conversation with President Biden, and the interaction reveals how much better it is for the nation to have a decent person as president.

Video:

Club Q shooting hero Richard Fierro tells @Acosta about talking to President Biden, "I was grateful that he took the time to say thank you and just, you know, send his condolences about the families." pic.twitter.com/vUjMcxc9Xt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 26, 2022

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Fierro about his conversation with President Biden and he answered:

You Can Get More Stories Like This One Delivered To Your Inbox By Subscribing To Our Newsletter:

Well, listen, I’m just a young kid, I grew up in San Diego. I never expected to ever talk to the president, more or less be around one or any of that stuff, a governor, a mayor. I am humbled. You know, at the end of the day, I wish everybody could talk to him just to have that honor.

I’m an old soldier, so for me just to talk to a commander in chief is a big deal. The discussion was between us and I was grateful that he took the time to say thank you and just, you know, send his condolences about the families.

As the nation learned from the previous president before Biden, there is great value in having a president who is a person of good character that cares about others.

Joe Biden has restored respect and kindness to the presidency. The Biden White House didn’t put out a statement about his call with Fierro. The call wasn’t made for political gain or a photo op. The President Of The United States called a man who engaged in an act of heroism to thank him for his bravery and expressed his condolences over the loss of life at Club Q.

The president sets the moral tone for the nation, and Biden has restored decency to the Oval Office.