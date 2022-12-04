House Republican Falls Apart When Pressed About Support Constitution Suspending Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) crumbled when he was pressed on saying that he would still support Trump in 2024 if he were the nominee after Trump called for suspending the Constitution.

Video clip:

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) says he will support Trump if he is the GOP nominee, even after Trump called for suspending the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/p0P9fRp3Fs — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 4, 2022

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Now he’s talking about suspending the Constitution. Can you support a candidate in 2024 who’s for suspending the Constitution?

Subscribe To Our Newsletter For More Stories Like This:

JOYCE: Well, again, it’s early. I think there’s going to be a lot of people in the primary. I think, at the end of the day, you will — whoever the Republicans end up pick, I’ll fall in behind because that’s –

STEPHANOPOULOS: Even if it’s Donald Trump and he’s called for suspending the Constitution?

JOYCE: Well, again, I think it’s going to be a big field. I don’t think Donald Trump’s going to clear out the field like he did in ’16.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s not what I’m asking. I’m asking you, if he’s the nominee, will you support him?

JOYCE: I will support whoever the Republican nominee is. And just don’t think that, at this point, he will be able to get there because I think there’s a lot of other good quality candidate out there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s a remarkable statement. You just – you’d support a candidate who’s come out for suspending the Constitution?

JOYCE: Well, you know, he says a lot of things. You have to take him in context.

Rep. Joyce could have said. I won’t support someone who wants to destroy the Constitution even if they are the Republican presidential nominee. If Republicans really wanted to be rid of Trump, they could unify around protecting the Constitution and make it clear that Trump has no chance.

Once again, we are seeing a replay of 2016. Republicans are afraid to cross Trump and in this case willing to support the destruction of the Constitution because they fear drawing his wrath and a primary challenger.

Rep. Joyce’s answer was disgraceful and textbook proof of why the Republican Party is a threat to democracy.