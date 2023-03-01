Lauren Boebert Is Upset At Being Called An Extremist

Facebook

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) apparently doesn’t like being called a MAGA extremist and would rather be referred to as ultra MAGA.

Video of Boebert on the House floor:

The Clown Show continues … pic.twitter.com/uOLdrIa3tE — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 1, 2023

Boebert said, “I just wanted to take a few seconds to respond, that was great, You know, we are addressed as MAGA extremists, extreme, MAGA Republicans, and I would to make a clarification point. It’s ultra MAGA. That’s what we prefer.”

Of course, Boebert would prefer to be called ultra MAGA instead of extreme, because being ultra does not reflect the extremism of the MAGA agenda. Boebert’s comments also suggest that even Trump’s most fervent supporters understand that being labeled an extremist is a bad thing for them politically. When the House is in session, not a day goes by without House Democrats driving him the message that MAGA is extremism.

Rep. Boebert can try to change the name all she wants, but it isn’t going to work. The 2024 election is already being defined as a contest against right-wing extremism.

MAGAs like Boebert don’t want the rest of the country to find out about their extremism, which is why they are trying so hard to rebrand, and trying to make Americans forget what they really stand for.