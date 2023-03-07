thom tillis kkk
Posted on by Jason Easley

GOP Senators Call Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 Propaganda Special BS And A Lie

Republican Senators are pushing back and speaking out against Tucker Carlson’s attempt to whitewash the 1/6 attack as BS and a lie.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

For the record, that is five Republican senators disavowing Kevin McCarthy and Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 propaganda effort. Tucker Carlson’s segment was one of the most disgusting pieces of misinformation ever to air on American television.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Republicans should be running to the nearest reporter or camera to disavow what McCarthy and Carlson have done. The fact that so many Republicans are speaking out against Carlson suggests that not only do they understand that what aired on Fox was dangerous to the country, but they also understand that Carlson’s brand of 1/6 denialism is dangerous to their political futures.

Tucker Carlson went so far to the extreme that he exposed the divides within the Republican Party. What Kevin McCarthy did when he gave the footage to Carlson was reckless and irresponsible. The backlash to what Carlson did is bipartisan, and Kevin McCarthy should be held accountable by Democrats and Republicans for emboldening domestic terrorists to potentially attack America again.