GOP Senators Call Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 Propaganda Special BS And A Lie

Republican Senators are pushing back and speaking out against Tucker Carlson’s attempt to whitewash the 1/6 attack as BS and a lie.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Cramer on McCarthy giving Carlson the footage. “The best thing to do is to give it to every source at the same time and let everybody go through it and play it in its entirety. … and then avoid the political opinions versus just looking at the facts.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 7, 2023

“But when you see police barricades breached, when you see police officers assaulted, all of that … If you were just a tourist you should have probably lined up at the Visitor Center and came in on an orderly basis. I just don't think it's helpful,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 7, 2023

Grassley: “The point is, what happened that day shouldn't have happened.”



Thune: “I think it was an attack on the Capitol. … There were a lot of people in the Capitol at the time that were scared for their lives.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 7, 2023

Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, added that all media outlets should be given access to the J6 footage. And he added: “I thought it was an insurrection at that time. I still think it was an insurrection today.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 7, 2023

For the record, that is five Republican senators disavowing Kevin McCarthy and Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 propaganda effort. Tucker Carlson’s segment was one of the most disgusting pieces of misinformation ever to air on American television.

Republicans should be running to the nearest reporter or camera to disavow what McCarthy and Carlson have done. The fact that so many Republicans are speaking out against Carlson suggests that not only do they understand that what aired on Fox was dangerous to the country, but they also understand that Carlson’s brand of 1/6 denialism is dangerous to their political futures.

Tucker Carlson went so far to the extreme that he exposed the divides within the Republican Party. What Kevin McCarthy did when he gave the footage to Carlson was reckless and irresponsible. The backlash to what Carlson did is bipartisan, and Kevin McCarthy should be held accountable by Democrats and Republicans for emboldening domestic terrorists to potentially attack America again.