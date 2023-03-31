John Fetterman Released From Walter Reed And Will Return To The Senate

Facebook

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has been released from the hospital. The senator is back in Braddock, PA. His depression is in remission, and he will return when the Senate reconvenes.

Fetterman’s office said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman is back in Braddock. Earlier today he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for major depression by a team led by Dr. David Williamson, Neuropsychiatry Chief and Medical Director. According to Dr. Williamson, Senator Fetterman’s depression is now in remission. Senator Fetterman’s entire course of treatment took place in the Neuropsychiatry unit at 7 East, a medical unit. With the Senate in recess for the next two weeks, Senator Fetterman will spend time with his family and constituents in Pennsylvania, and return to Washington, D.C. when the Senate session resumes on April 17th.”

In his discharge report, Dr. Williamson the doctor who treated the senator said that his speech abilities improved as his depression improved and the doctor suggested that depression may have been a barrier in his stroke recovery.

Sen. Fetterman urged people who are suffering with depression to get help, “I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs. I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

According to the American Stroke Association, depression is a common experience for stroke survivors, and it is often caused by biochemical changes in the brain. Depression can be a barrier to rehabilitation and stroke recovery.

Pennsylvanians will be happy to have their senator back, and the Senate Democrats will welcome back their 51st vote.

John Fetterman has had a tough road of late, and it is good to see that he has made progress in his recovery.