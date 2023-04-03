Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down After Eric Adams Warns Her She Will Be Arrested If She Causes Trouble

Facebook

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned Marjorie Taylor Greene to be on her best behavior, so Greene responded by melting down.

Video:

During a press briefing, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, stated she is coming to town while you’re in town. Be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if anyone is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable. No matter who you are.”

Greene responded:

Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump. Mayor Adams should… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

Mayor Adams reminded her that she or any other member of Congress would not get special treatment if they incited or participated in violence. Greene appears to be on a campaign to get picked to be Trump’s running mate if he wins the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Rep. Greene is trying to raise her national profile through things like a recent segment on CBS’s 60 Minutes. It is almost certain that the purpose of her trip isn’t just to support Trump but to put herself right in the middle of the action.

Mayor Adams wasn’t threatening or intimidating. The rule of law and ensuring that no one is above the law is not intimidation. It is a fundamental concept of a democratic society.