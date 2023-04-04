Donald Trump Is Officially Under Arrest

Facebook

It is official, Donald Trump arrived at the courthouse and became the first former president to be placed under arrest.

CNN reported:

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office in lower Manhattan, where he is under arrest and in police custody before his upcoming arraignment.

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the arrest, though it’s still unclear whether his mugshot will be taken. He will next be brought to a courtroom, where he will be arraigned — an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Donald Trump is getting all sorts of special treatment. He is using a special door. All of the cars have been moved so that he can park, and he will be using an elevator reserved for judges.

A majority of Americans have waited nearly eight years for this moment. The man who is regarded by many as the most corrupt person ever to be elected President Of The United States is officially under arrest.

Judging by how things are going in other investigations, Trump better get used to this drill, because it probably won’t be the last time that he is arraigned and arrested this year.