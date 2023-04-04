Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands The Arrest Of NYC Counter Protesters For Making Noise

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding that New York Mayor Eric Adams arrest counter-protesters who are planning to make noise.

Greene tweeted:

I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD.

But Mayor Adams warns me by name!

If… pic.twitter.com/zt9wKr5Twt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023

According to Rep. Greene, she and Trump’s supporters are the only people with First Amendment rights. Counter-protesters are not allowed to make any noise to demonstrate their rejection of the message of those who are supporting Donald Trump.

Rep. Greene wants those who disagree with her to stand there, watch, be quiet, and maybe they can quietly golf clap for her.

There is noise constantly in New York City. It is literally the city that never sleeps. If Greene wants a quiet place to hold a pro-Trump protest, her rural district in northern Georgia seems like the perfect place.

However, supporting Trump seems secondary to why Greene is in New York. Rep. Greene is there to raise her national political profile. Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly has White House ambitions, and she appears to be campaigning to be Trump’s running mate in 2024, and setting herself up for a future bid for the presidency.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants protesters arrested for disagreeing with her, which is the opposite of the First Amendment, an attack on personal liberties, and an assault on democracy.