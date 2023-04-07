Young Gun Safety Activists Chant F*ck You Fascist At Tennessee Republicans

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Gun safety advocates and protesters organized by March For Our Lives packed the Tennessee capital and chanted f*ck you fascist as Republicans expelled two African-American state representatives.

Video:

NOW: After SEVEN HOURS the TN State House in #Nashville voted to expel Rep. @brotherjones_. The students outside the doors of the House floor are chanting in response: “F*CK YOU, FASCISTS.” Our democracy is dismantling right before us. pic.twitter.com/qxT3eC76gy — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) April 6, 2023

And:

NOW: After SEVEN HOURS the TN State House in #Nashville voted to expel Rep. @brotherjones_. The students outside the doors of the House floor are chanting in response: “F*CK YOU, FASCISTS.” Our democracy is dismantling right before us. pic.twitter.com/qxT3eC76gy — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) April 6, 2023

The chant above was, “You ban books. You ban drag. Kids are still in body bags.”

“It is already too late for our leaders to pass gun laws. Three children, three nine-year-olds, are dead in Tennessee because politicians want to play games,” said Brynn Jones, an organizer with March For Our Lives who helped lead the rally on Monday and Thursday, and a student at Vanderbilt University in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA. “We can’t bring them back, but we can act now to prevent more children from dying. Instead, the Tennessee legislature is using political extremism and attacking our right to vote by stripping duly elected representatives of their seats. What does that say to young people about the state of our democracy? What does that say about our right to live? We’re outraged.”

Republicans like those in Tennessee continue to play to their aging and shrinking base, but there is a new generation of voters coming, and they are not putting up with extremism.

All that these kids and allies want is for children to be able to go to school and not be shot. Is that really too much to ask?

A reckoning is coming for the Republican Party. The political paradigm has shifted. Descending into autocracy won’t keep Republicans in power forever.

Change is coming, and it won’t be stopped by the racist and fascist tricks of the past.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter: