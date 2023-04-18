Even With Trump Facing Criminal Charges, Mitch McConnell Refuses To Condemn Him

Facebook

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dodged the question when he was asked about Trump being the leader of the Republican Party while facing criminal charges.

Video:

Question: Are you comfortable with the fact that your party’s leading candidate for president is facing criminal charges..

McConnell: I may have hit my head but I didn’t hit it that hard. Good try pic.twitter.com/M5kmISh9xc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2023

CNN’s Manu Raju asked McConnell, “Are you comfortable with the fact that your party’s leading candidate for president is facing criminal charges and a criminal trial in the middle of the election?”

McConnell answered, “Well, Manu. Let me put it this way. I may have hit my head but I didn’t hit it that hard. Good try.”

Mitch McConnell is one of the few elected officials within the Republican Party who doesn’t need anything from Donald Trump. McConnell has a massive fundraising operation and an ironclad grip on being the Republican leader in the Senate.

If there is any elected official in the Republican Party who could lead the effort to get Trump out of the Republican Party, Mitch McConnell could be one of those people.

The fact that he is choosing not to try to oust Trump from the Republican Party is why the former president is likely to roll through DeSantis and all of the other Republican challengers and win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Mitch McConnell remains a profile in Republican cowardice.