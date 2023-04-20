Tennessee House GOP Leader Who Voted To Expel Democrats Found Guilty Of Sexually Harassing Interns

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

UPDATE: Rep. Scotty Campbell has resigned:

Sexton said he accepted a letter of resignation. House just came back in to the chamber after lunch, Campbell's desk is empty. — Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) April 20, 2023

A secret ethics investigation found Tennessee House Vice Chair, Rep. Scotty Campbell guilty of sexually harassing interns. Tennessee House Republicans did not vote to expel or discipline Campbell.

WTVF in Nashville reported:

A member of GOP leadership in the Tennessee House of Representatives was recently found guilty of sexually harassing at least one legislative intern, likely two, by an ethics subcommittee acting in secret, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned.

Rep. Scotty Campbell, who serves as vice chair of the House Republican Caucus and who recently voted to expel three Democrats who engaged in a gun violence protest on the House floor, suffered no consequences as a result of his actions.

For More Stories Like This, Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Campbell’s behavior has cost the taxpayers thousands of dollars that had to spent to protect the woman who filed the complaint, relocate her to a different apartment, and move her belongings.

Republicans did not vote to expel Campbell or even remove him from his committee assignments. He has faced no discipline outside of a vaguely worded letter from the Ethics Committee that was placed in his file.

Two Democrats were expelled from the legislature, but later named as their own replacements, because they joined a gun violence protest after a school shooting that killed three adults and three nine-year-olds, but Republicans have taken no action against one of their own who was sexually harassing interns.

This sham is what passes for democracy in Tennessee.