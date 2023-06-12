Trump Promises To Prosecute Biden If He Returns To The White House

Facebook

Donald Trump promised to appoint a special prosecutor to prosecute President Biden, his family, and Democrats if he returns to the White House.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

NOW THAT THE “SEAL” IS BROKEN, IN ADDITION TO CLOSING THE BORDER & REMOVING ALL OF THE “CRIMINAL” ELEMENTS THAT HAVE ILLEGALLY INVADED OUR COUNTRY, MAKING AMERICA ENERGY INDEPENDENT, & EVEN DOMINANT AGAIN, & IMMEDIATELY ENDING THE WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA & UKRAINE, I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL “PROSECUTOR” TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!

…

Joe Biden just stated he never spoke to Attorney General Garland about Indicting his POLITICAL OPPONENT, who just happens to be leading him, by a lot, in the polls. Used to say the same thing about Hunter’s business partners, until that was revealed to be a lie! Met with them many, many times. CROOKED JOE & HIS THUGS ARE DESTROYING AMERICA!

Trump isn’t hiding it. The one consistent thing about Donald Trump is that he always tells the country what he is going to do before he does it. Trump is promising to throw his political enemies in prison. Trump ran as a populist in 2016, but he abandoned that snakeskin when he masterminded the Capitol attack, and now he is even more specific with his plan to trash democracy.

Trump thinks that everyone is as corrupt as he is. The former president assumes that Biden would abuse his power just as Trump has. The difference is one candidate (Biden) supports democracy and freedom.

A vote for Trump is a vote to end democracy in the United States.