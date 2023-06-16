Sen. John Fetterman Strongly Condemns Hate After Tree Of Life Verdict

Facebook

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman released a statement commending the guilty verdict of the perpetrator of the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh. The shooting, which occurred over four years ago, was an act of hate and antisemitism that took the lives of multiple victims.

Sen. Fetterman said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Gisele and I are remembering the victims whose lives were taken during the horrific Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh over four years ago today, a jury found the shooter guilty of all charges. This is a step towards justice for such a hateful, disgusting, and antisemitic attack We all must continue to stand in solidarity with Pennsylvania’s Jewish community against the evil of antisemitism.”

The Tree of Life shooting killed 11 people and wounded six others. Among the victims were several Holocaust survivors.

PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones visited the Tree of Life Synagogue and discussed her experience in a podcast:

Senator Fetterman’s statement serves as a reminder of the importance of justice and solidarity in the face of hate crimes. The guilty verdict in the Tree of Life shooting trial is a step towards that justice and we must continue to stand together against all forms of hate and discrimination.