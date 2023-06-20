Donald Trump Jr. Is Not Taking Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal Well

Facebook

Donald Trump Jr. has been obsessed for years with Hunter Biden, so after the DOJ plea deal, Trump Jr. melted into a stream of whining.

Trump Jr. tweeted:

Imagine living in a country where the President openly tries to send the leader of his political opposition to prison for life, while giving his blatantly corrupt son a sweetheart deal to avoid prison and keep the grift going. Wouldn't want to mess up that 10% for the Big Guy! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2023

My thoughts on the sweetheart Hunter Biden plea deal 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bQRDwpEBKC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden is the Trump 2024 version of Hillary Clinton’s emails. If there is no Hunter Biden scandal, Trump doesn’t have anything to use to distract from the 71 felony charges that he is facing.

Donald Trump Jr. has been obsessed with Hunter Biden for years. Trump Jr. is so deranged about the President’s son that he blamed Hunter Biden for the Chinese spy balloon.

The difference between the Trumps and Hunter Biden is that Donald Trump has an extensive laundry list of alleged felonies.

The Trumps assume that since they are corrupt and abuse their power, everyone is corrupt and abuses their power. Donald Trump Jr. might need a wellness check because as his daddy faces potential jail time, Hunter Biden will be walking free.