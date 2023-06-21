Jamie Raskin Shatters GOP Lie About FBI Documents And Biden Pay To Play

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reviewed new documents provided by the FBI and said that they contain no mention of Biden bribery.

Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

These documents provided by the FBI in response to Chairman Comer’s request are not related to any of the majority’s corruption allegations that I can discern. I do not understand Chairman Comer’s suggestions to the contrary. In both documents, the confidential human source relays information having nothing to do with any corruption allegations involving the Bidens. In fact, the only reference to the Bidens—across both documents—was when the confidential human source reported a conversation that included a ‘brief, non-relevant’ reference to Hunter Biden being on the board of Burisma and being the son of Joe Biden, both facts that were publicly well-known in 2017. The FBI made clear that no references to the Bidens were redacted.

Committee Republicans are using these documents to try to breathe new life into baseless allegations against the President that were first leveled by Rudy Giuliani and were examined and investigated by Trump’s own Justice Department in 2020. It is a transparent attempt to distract Fox News viewers from Donald Trump’s indictment and Congressional Republicans’ failure, after years of investigation, to identify any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden. It may be time to find a new wild goose chase.

Rep. Raskin was correct. House Republicans are using the baseless allegations against President Biden to distract their voters from paying attention to Trump’s indictment. Speaker Kevin McCarthy brought up the baseless bribery allegation when he was talking about Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

The allegation is bogus, but it seems to be what House Republicans are gambling on to give Donald Trump a chance of beating President Biden in 2024. Republicans have been trying to find something to use against Biden for years, and they have nothing.

House Oversight Committee Republicans are relying on Russian disinformation, and they are getting nowhere.

Raskin was correct. This plot has flopped and it is time for House Republicans to move on.