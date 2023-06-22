Adam Schiff Thinks Trump Was Trying To Make Money Off Of Stolen Classified Docs

Facebook

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) suggested on Thursday that Trump’s plan may have been to make money off of the classified documents that he took from the White House.

Video of Rep. Schiff on ABC’s The View:

Rep. @AdamSchiff on former Pres. Trump's indictment in classified docs case: "I assumed that he kept [the classified documents] because he thought they had value to him. The question was, how was he going to monetize this?" "This is a problem of Donald Trump's … own making." pic.twitter.com/4jjqJLghR8 — The View (@TheView) June 22, 2023

Schiff said, “I assume that he kept them because he thought they had value to him. The question is how was he going to monetize this? We just don’t know the answer, but he took them for a reason. It wasn’t just happenstance. It certainly wasn’t an accident.”

Rep. Schiff went on to talk about Trump’s obstruction and ask, “Why? What was this all for?”

Schiff did ask the big question. There has never been a satisfactory explanation offered for the question of why Trump did this. Since everything involving Trump revolves around money, the odds are that the California congressman probably isn’t far off base.

Was Trump going to sell the classified documents, or was he going to swap them for foreign influence and help with the 2024 election?

The answer is not known right now, but Trump was desperate to hold to the documents for a reason, and that reason is likely either money or power.

Rep. Schiff has done enough investigating of Trump to know what motivates him, and the odds are good that Trump did it for the money.