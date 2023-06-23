Jack Smith Flips Two Trump Fake Electors As Charges Could Be Coming

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith has flipped two Trump fake electors and is rounding up testimony from other witnesses in a sign that charges could be coming.

CNN reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith has compelled at least two Republican fake electors to testify to a federal grand jury in Washington in recent weeks by giving them limited immunity, part of a current push by federal prosecutors to swiftly nail down evidence in the sprawling criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The testimony, described to CNN by people familiar with the situation, comes after a year of relative dormancy around the fake electors portion of the investigation and as a parade of related witnesses are being told to appear before the grand jury with no chance for delay.

That activity could signal that investigators are nearing at least some charging decisions in a part of the 2020 election probe, sources added.

Special Counsel Smith has been interested in Trump’s lawyers at the time, which would include people like Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Sydney Powell. The fake electors in Georgia flipped as soon as they were threatened with possible criminal charges in the Fulton County, GA investigation.

The fake electors are the weak link in the coup plot, and prosecutors are targeting them to get to the people who organized and masterminded the plot to overthrow the will of a majority of the presidential election voters in 2020.

Flipping electors doesn’t necessarily mean that Donald Trump will be indicted, but it looks like Jack Smith is going to the top of the plot, and that means that Trump is facing some legal jeopardy.